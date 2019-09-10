Park West Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Park West Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 853,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 2.70% of Pfenex worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfenex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 83,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Pfenex by 7.0% in the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 80,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Pfenex by 2,127.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 2.1% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 307,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

PFNX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. 13,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,308. Pfenex Inc has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

