Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases 570,600 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,600 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up approximately 2.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $52,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in LKQ by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $33.53.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

