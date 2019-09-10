Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 429,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,295,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 30,000.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point set a $56.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 123,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,800. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

