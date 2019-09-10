Park West Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,121 shares during the period. Par Pacific makes up 1.3% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.19% of Par Pacific worth $32,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 20,528.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 55,491.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. 30,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,152. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.52.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

In other news, Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $259,790.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Matthew Vaughn sold 13,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $289,709.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,666 shares of company stock worth $2,892,554. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $23.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.