Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 488,638 Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Park West Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,084,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488,638 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 1,705,447 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in R1 RCM by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,972,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,809,000 after buying an additional 328,784 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,779,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 94,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

R1 RCM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. 59,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. R1 RCM Inc has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.