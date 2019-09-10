Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

PSI stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.70. 31,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,549. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.85. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$15.43 and a 12 month high of C$24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$7.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.