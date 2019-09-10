Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSI. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

TSE:PSI traded up C$0.44 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.80. 99,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$15.43 and a 52 week high of C$24.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.85.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$72.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

