Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) fell 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.13 and last traded at $97.91, 845,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 151% from the average session volume of 337,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.37.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 90.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $5,289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 800,195 shares in the company, valued at $84,644,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $65,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,076 shares of company stock worth $26,692,978. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

