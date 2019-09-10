Peercoin Market Cap Reaches $8.14 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $82,707.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, Bittrex and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,103.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.51 or 0.03004743 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002421 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004308 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00804793 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007935 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,619,624 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, Livecoin, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, WEX, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

