Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

