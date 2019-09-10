PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB) were down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.50 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.39), approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.31 ($1.47).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

