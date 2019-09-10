Peony Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,184.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Peony has a market capitalization of $27,095.00 and approximately $3,184.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,044,664 coins and its circulating supply is 924,831 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

