Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €36.00 ($41.86) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.51 ($28.49).

EPA UG traded up €0.49 ($0.57) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €23.36 ($27.16). 4,408,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.47. Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

