Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Trading Down 0.5%

Pharma Mar SA (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15, 25,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 726% from the average session volume of 3,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

About Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

