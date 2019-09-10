Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.36

Shares of Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and traded as low as $10.05. Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 26,601 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64.

Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

