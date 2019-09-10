Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,220 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 18,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 722,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

