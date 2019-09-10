Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,267,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. 7,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

