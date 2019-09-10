Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 169 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Boeing by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.65.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $7.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.22. The stock had a trading volume of 313,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,851. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.92. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

