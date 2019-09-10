Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 484.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.50. 142,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.07%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,568.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,035. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

