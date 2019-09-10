Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.54. 4,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,174. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $92.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

