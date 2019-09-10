Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,240 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,159.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 93,580 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 265.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,980,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $114.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $120.00.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.