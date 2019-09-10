Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 543.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,393,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $6.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.69. 115,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,144. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $202.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.97. The company has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.