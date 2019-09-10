Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Plains GP worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 107.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.