PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33,248.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $33,248.00 and $34.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

