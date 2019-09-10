PolyOne Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

PolyOne has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. PolyOne has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PolyOne to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.34 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

POL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

