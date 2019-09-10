Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Popular has increased its dividend payment by an average of 88.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Popular to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.46. 101,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38. Popular has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $614.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Popular will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

BPOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

