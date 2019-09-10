Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.96, approximately 1,375,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,240,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTLA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.42 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.94% and a negative return on equity of 352.12%. The company’s revenue was up 608.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

