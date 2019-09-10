Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on October 15th

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

Shares of APTS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. 8,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,382. The stock has a market cap of $629.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $113.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Preferred Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

