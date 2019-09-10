Premia Global Advisors LLC Acquires 7,988 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Premia Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of Premia Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Premia Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after buying an additional 295,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,039,000 after buying an additional 775,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,640,000 after acquiring an additional 788,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,051 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.66. 5,016,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,197. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.19. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $123.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

