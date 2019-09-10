Premia Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Premia Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 120.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 0.9% of Premia Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Premia Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,480,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,115,000 after acquiring an additional 355,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,830,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,302,000 after acquiring an additional 146,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,919,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

