Premia Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Premia Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12,804.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.5% of Premia Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Premia Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average is $113.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $120.94.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.