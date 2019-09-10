Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.25

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.25 and traded as low as $96.57. Premium Brands shares last traded at $97.42, with a volume of 33,689 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$83.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$99.67.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$945.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$958.00 million. Analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Corp will post 4.5100001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.