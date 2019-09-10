Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,153 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 82,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.59. 3,395,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19. The company has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

