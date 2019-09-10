ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Shares Down 1.1%

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.03 and last traded at $49.96, 105,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,314% from the average session volume of 7,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period.

