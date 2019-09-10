ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

Get ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.32% of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PST)

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.