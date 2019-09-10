Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Up 40%

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX) shot up 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, 177,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 233% from the average session volume of 53,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $5.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

Prosper Gold Company Profile (CVE:PGX)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

