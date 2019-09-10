Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.79

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and traded as low as $16.08. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 2,278 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.03.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBIP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 542.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

