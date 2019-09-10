Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 51,514 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,514 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.61% of Rush Enterprises worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,320. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

