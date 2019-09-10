Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.63% of Plexus worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 190.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,768. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Plexus had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $799.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $59,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,694.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $230,929.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,148 shares of company stock worth $1,307,109. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

