Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 21,639 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,639 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 46.0% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 76.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 322,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140,004 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 140.1% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOPE. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $90.67 and a 52-week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $612,230. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

