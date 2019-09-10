Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,726 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Raymond James worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 648.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 758,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,111,000 after buying an additional 656,997 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 519.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 27.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,039,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 445,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,170,000 after acquiring an additional 175,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 273.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 125,138 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a $87.00 price objective on Raymond James and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

Raymond James stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.19. 17,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,298. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $1,238,264.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

