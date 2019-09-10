Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,547 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,611,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,628,000 after acquiring an additional 679,691 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 25.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,730,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,693 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,856,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 121,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,303,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRTEA. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

QRTEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. 125,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,634. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

