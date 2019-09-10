Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.28. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 4,817 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

In other Putnam Premier Income Trust news, insider D William Kohli sold 30,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $161,854.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 18.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

