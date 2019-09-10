Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Trading Up 4.3%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.42, approximately 15,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 161,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Puxin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 126.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 62.1% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,439,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after buying an additional 934,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Puxin during the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Puxin during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Puxin during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puxin Company Profile (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

