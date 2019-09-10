Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 862 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

WDFC stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $149.38 and a twelve month high of $188.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.26.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,408 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $256,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

