Quantamental Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,834,000 after buying an additional 131,460 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FBHS. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,886. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

