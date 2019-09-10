Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $118,000 Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 602.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Herc by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.37.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $475.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.39 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $52.00 target price on Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 target price on Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

