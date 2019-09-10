Quantamental Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. 2,618,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,561,293. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,955 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

