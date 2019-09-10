Quantamental Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,894.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 66.0% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. 458,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.