Quarterhill Inc (QTRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Quarterhill stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.86. 36,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,911. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.19 million and a PE ratio of -6.54. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.97.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

